OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.11

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 3322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,956,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,030,829.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at $49,445,209.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 196,956,694 shares in the company, valued at $451,030,829.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,852,100. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 974,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.