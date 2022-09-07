Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Down 9.1%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.70. 408,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 128,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

Opsens Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.38 million and a PE ratio of -46.61.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.65 million. Analysts predict that Opsens Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

