ORAO Network Price Down 9.7% This Week (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $94,448.89 and $17,532.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00877991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016143 BTC.
About ORAO Network
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
Buying and Selling ORAO Network
