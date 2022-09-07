Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 1702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 29.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

