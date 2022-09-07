PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,823 shares during the period. PagerDuty accounts for 5.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned about 4.13% of PagerDuty worth $123,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PD. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.68.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.53. 57,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 44.39% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

