Parkland (TSE:PKI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.65

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.65 and last traded at C$30.96, with a volume of 31022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.90.
Parkland Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12.
Insider Activity at Parkland
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
See Also
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.