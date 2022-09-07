Parkland (TSE:PKI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.65

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.65 and last traded at C$30.96, with a volume of 31022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.90.

Parkland Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12.

Insider Activity at Parkland

Parkland Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,941,523. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,716,197.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,941,523. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,035 shares of company stock valued at $714,924.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

