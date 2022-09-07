Parkland (TSE:PKI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.65

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2022

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.65 and last traded at C$30.96, with a volume of 31022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.90.

Parkland Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,941,523. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,716,197.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,941,523. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,035 shares of company stock valued at $714,924.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.