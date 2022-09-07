Paul Venables Sells 74,506 Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) insider Paul Venables sold 74,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total value of £87,172.02 ($105,331.10).
Hays Stock Down 0.3 %
HAS traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 116.90 ($1.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.57. Hays plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.20 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,668.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.
Hays Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.24 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hays Company Profile
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
Featured Articles
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.