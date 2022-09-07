Paycoin (PCI) Price Hits $0.31

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Paycoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $79.58 million and approximately $287,697.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paycoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,712.64 or 0.99916981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00062476 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00024118 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Paycoin

Paycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.