Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.32% of Paylocity worth $36,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,460,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 5.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average is $198.47. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.98 and a beta of 1.20. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.