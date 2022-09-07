PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of PCM Fund worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

