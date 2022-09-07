PEAKDEFI Achieves Market Cap of $13.74 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $13.74 million and $125,059.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00134701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023298 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

