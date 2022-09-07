Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.34

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 2571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

