Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 264,978 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 274.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 264,978 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.43% of MRC Global worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,455. The firm has a market cap of $794.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

