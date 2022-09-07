Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,653,000 after buying an additional 1,367,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.3 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.