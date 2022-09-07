Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.01. 97,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

