Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

