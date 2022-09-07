Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 0.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.30. 21,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average is $128.19. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

