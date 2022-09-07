Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BX traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.35. 36,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

