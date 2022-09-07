Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Exelon by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Argus increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.03. 247,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

