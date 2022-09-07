Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.22% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,566. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

