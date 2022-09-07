Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Rockley Photonics worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 352.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,476 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $1,948,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 87.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 399,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 186,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:RKLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,546. The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.64. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.
