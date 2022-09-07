PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,845. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $551.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

