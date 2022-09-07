Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $218.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $355,536 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penumbra Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Penumbra by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEN opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -315.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

