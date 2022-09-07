Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.84 Million

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 21% against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $3,753.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031470 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 335,318,231 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

