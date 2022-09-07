PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3 %

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $236.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

