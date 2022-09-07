Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading Down 9.5%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86. 201,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 128,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy Stock Down 11.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The firm has a market cap of C$54.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Perpetual Energy

About Perpetual Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$94,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,524.65. In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$94,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,524.65. Also, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$41,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,569,467.

(Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.