Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading Down 9.5%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86. 201,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 128,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Perpetual Energy Stock Down 11.6 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The firm has a market cap of C$54.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.07.
Insider Transactions at Perpetual Energy
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
Further Reading
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.