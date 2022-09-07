Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Trading Down 8.3%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 17,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8,574% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Petra Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.
Petra Acquisition Company Profile
Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
