Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $615.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 48.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

