Phuture Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Phuture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phuture has a market cap of $559,692.30 and $20,817.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phuture has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.
Phuture Coin Profile
Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.
Buying and Selling Phuture
Receive News & Updates for Phuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.