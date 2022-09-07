Phuture Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Phuture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phuture has a market cap of $559,692.30 and $20,817.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phuture has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Phuture Coin Profile

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

Buying and Selling Phuture

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phuture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

