PHX Minerals Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $120.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at PHX Minerals

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,317.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,109,571 shares in the company, valued at $17,423,637.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,317.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,384 shares of company stock valued at $220,416. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Articles

