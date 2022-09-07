Pigeoncoin (PGN) One Day Volume Hits $11,162.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $155,635.24 and $11,162.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016574 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001577 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

