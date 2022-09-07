PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PTY opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

