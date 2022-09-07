PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Down 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.14 and last traded at $99.16. 1,189,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,492,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 45,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 192,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78,101 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

