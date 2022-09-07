PlayDapp Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001748 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $139.34 million and $9.12 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00136095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023370 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.