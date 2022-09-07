PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT Lowered to $4.70 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2022

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.20 to $4.70 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MYPS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MYPS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,889. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.97 million, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of -0.41.

Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,300 shares of company stock worth $183,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.