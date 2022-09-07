PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT Lowered to $4.70 at Morgan Stanley

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.20 to $4.70 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MYPS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MYPS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,889. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.97 million, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of -0.41.

Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 34,300 shares of company stock worth $183,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.