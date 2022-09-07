PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. 11,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,884. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

