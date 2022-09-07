PolkaFoundry Price Reaches $0.14 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $238,988.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

