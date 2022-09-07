Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.18% of Popular worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Popular by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Popular by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.90. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

