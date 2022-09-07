Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Purchased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Portillo’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Portillo’s by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Price Performance

Portillo’s stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.55 million and a PE ratio of -55.84. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Portillo’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.