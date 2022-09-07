PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

PPL has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. PPL has a payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

