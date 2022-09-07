Primecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,093.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1,093.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,089,830 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

