ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. 517,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90.

