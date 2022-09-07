Prudential PLC Acquires 3,554 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,310. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

