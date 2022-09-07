Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.06. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.