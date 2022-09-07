Prudential PLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Prudential PLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.97. 5,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,051. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average of $251.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

