Prudential PLC Purchases 59,000 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2,107.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.29. 85,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,733. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.