Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 51,816 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 43,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,824. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,570 shares of company stock worth $1,200,195. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

