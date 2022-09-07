Prudential PLC Sells 17,787 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,787 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,465,420. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.