Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0011 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $172,117.96 and $5.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00877823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016102 BTC.
About Public Index Network
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Public Index Network Coin Trading
