Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

PXSAP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. 5,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

